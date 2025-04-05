Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

