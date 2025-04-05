Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $60,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $265.30. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.