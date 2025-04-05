Nordstrom’s (JWN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.60. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 310,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $6,171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 49.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

