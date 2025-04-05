Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 530361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

