Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 5509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,527.48%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

