JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 64532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
JBS Trading Down 2.3 %
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 billion.
About JBS
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
