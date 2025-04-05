Payden & Rygel Has $655,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

