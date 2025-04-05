Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

