Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $16.37.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
