iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.