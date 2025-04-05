SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,376.10. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after buying an additional 921,572 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

