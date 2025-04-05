CAE (NYSE:CAE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after buying an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,904 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $201,771,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

