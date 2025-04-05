Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
