Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) PT at $1.53

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
