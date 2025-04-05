Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) PT at $1.53

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 697,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

