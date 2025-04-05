Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.40.

Several research firms recently commented on LEU. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,474,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEU opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

