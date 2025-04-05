Critical Review: Oklo (OKLO) & Its Peers

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oklo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s rivals have a beta of -1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oklo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oklo Competitors 1167 4947 4757 101 2.35

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.15%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its rivals.

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oklo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -1.96 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.66

Oklo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oklo rivals beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.