Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) versus NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Midstream and NGL Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream $429.62 million 1.27 -$38.95 million ($13.09) -2.24 NGL Energy Partners $5.92 billion 0.08 -$143.76 million ($2.52) -1.50

Summit Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22% NGL Energy Partners -3.57% -29.77% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Summit Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream



Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NGL Energy Partners



NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

