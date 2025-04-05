BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of BILL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,953.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BILL by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

