Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,616 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Pan American Silver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 834,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.