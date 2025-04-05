OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Gladstone Land by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 4.6 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

