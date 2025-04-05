Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 310,762,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 208,514,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
