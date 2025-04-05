ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). 6,519,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,538,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.49.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
