OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

