Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 50578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Foran Mining Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.08 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.08.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.