Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.27. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

