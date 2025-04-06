PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $112,287.91 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $112,287.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,527.10. The trade was a 22.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $60,560.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 269,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 122.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.