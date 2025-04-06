PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $112,287.91 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $112,287.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,527.10. The trade was a 22.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $60,560.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 269,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 122.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

