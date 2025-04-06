Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

