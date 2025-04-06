Hurley Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,124 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 157,946 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,721,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.