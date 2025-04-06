Sarah Aebersold Sells 5,771 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,930.04. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $68,560.80.

On Friday, March 14th, Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $140,574.72.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sarah Aebersold sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $6,484.80.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $29.55.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

