Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.81 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 65.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 146,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 891,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.