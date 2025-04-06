Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

See Also

