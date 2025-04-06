Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 187,260 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $69,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

