Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 47,189 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $34,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.