Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $251,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

CGGR opened at $30.85 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

