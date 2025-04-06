Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 62,106 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $242,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 237.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day moving average of $268.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $244.87 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

