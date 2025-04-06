First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,313,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $271,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

