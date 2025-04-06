Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 44,841 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,480,175.36. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,473.44. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $263.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.43. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.