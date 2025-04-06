Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,828 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.4 %

CRWD opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.96.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.