iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $226,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after buying an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

