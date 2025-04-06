Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.20 Million Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $37,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Paycor HCM by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.40 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

