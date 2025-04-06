Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 2,382 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $500.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $688.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5,564.93, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

