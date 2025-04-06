CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 10,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $321.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

