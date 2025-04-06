Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 38,459 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $4,632,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,964,141.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $18,498,523.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02.

Airbnb stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

