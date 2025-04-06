Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 147,547 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Immatics were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Immatics Trading Down 8.9 %

IMTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

