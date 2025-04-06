NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,517 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 555,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 766,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 463,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NRDS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $612.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.41. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

