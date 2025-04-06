BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 2632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.26.

About BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a broad U.S. high yield corporate bond market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Very Liquid Index CAD Hedged (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.

