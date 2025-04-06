Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $268,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Bunge Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Bunge Global by 111.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 6.3 %

BG stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

