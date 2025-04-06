PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,151,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,103 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

