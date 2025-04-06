Sumit Singh Sells 8,552 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,176,672.80.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $505,873.60.
- On Friday, January 17th, Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
