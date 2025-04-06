Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $186.45 and last traded at $185.55, with a volume of 2932405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.23.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.20.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.