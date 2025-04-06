UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up 4.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 37,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

UMB Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.88 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

